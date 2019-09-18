Farrah Abraham Shows Her Support for Jenelle Evans’ JE Cosmetics Brand in New Photo

Farrah Abraham is supporting fellow former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans, attending her JE Cosmetics brow kit line launch at New York Fashion Week with daughter Sophia. The Teen Mom OG alum, who left the show due to a conflict with her work in adult entertainment, wore a low-cut metallic silver dress and patterned pumps to the launch event, proving she was truly over her tiff with the fired Teen Mom 2 star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JE Cosmetics Inc. (@jecosmeticsinc) on Sep 13, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

“[Farrah Abraham] showed up with her daughter [Sophia Abraham] in the cutest outfits!” JE Cosmetics wrote alongside a gallery of photos from the event. “Had a nice talks and glad they had a good time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evans and Abraham have had a tough history together, but after attending the launch, the Ex on the Beach alum told TMZ the two had managed to make up, saying, “I think Jenelle just recognizes that others have concerns for her and her kids.”

“We actually never reached out to one another. If I’m invited to something of hers, I show my support,” Abraham continued. “But I think we understand the hardships of motherhood, and she’s doing great. Honestly I stay focused, I wish her all the best with her eyebrow kit and her makeup line, and that’s just where we’re staying focused.”

This is a whole lot different than Abraham’s last comments about Evans in July, when she called the MTV personality a “failure” to TMZ when asked about police’s assertion that the dog killing case with Evans’ husband David Eason was a publicity stunt.

“No, that’s not a publicity stunt to kill an animal, and she should not be with a man who’s like that,” she told the outlet at the time. “And for her to choose a horrible man over her kids, she’s a failure as a mom. … I don’t think any woman who chooses a man and abuse over her children is in the right state of mind to have kids.”

“I feel really awful for her kids for that,” she continued. “I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. Like, she shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots dogs … I think everybody on the earth would not stay with David. A woman of value would not stay with a man who’s like that. So, I’m teaching my daughter better and we’re living our lives.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone, Getty