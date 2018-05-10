Farrah Abraham Shares Daring Instagram Snap From Fiji Vacation

Farrah Abraham is embracing her shape, vacationing in beautiful Fiji after her exit from Teen Mom earlier this year.

The Teen Mom OG alum looked every bit the tropical princess in a new photo shared to her Instagram Wednesday. In the photo, Abraham coyly hides her breasts with her long, newly darkened locks, crowned with a wreath of ferns and flowers. Around her middle, a tan waist trainer she’s promoting cinches her tummy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s a beauty to embrace your shape on vacation,” Abraham captioned the photo, adding the brand information for the waist trainer and the hashtags #mothernature, #shape, #vacation, #holiday, #beauty, #body, #bae, #fiji and #corset.

The MTV personality has always been open about showing off her body, appearing in adult videos and livestreaming several cosmetic procedures in which she was in a stage of undress.

Last month, she broadcast on Instagram a new round of butt injections as well as vaginal rejuvenation surgery.

“My vagina’s giving birth to a new vagina today,” Abraham said in the 90-second video while Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Nazarian laughed. “It’s our anniversary…It’s my vagina’s birthday today.”

The decision to stream it stirred up controversy, especially when fans saw her 9-year-old daughter Sophia commenting on the livestream, but Abraham did not regret it.

“Anyone can watch on live and it’s educational to watch!” she told PopCulture.com exclusively at the time.

Abraham has been open about how happy she is to break free from the franchise that catapulted her to fame, choosing to exit the series after producers told her she had to choose between filming for Teen Mom OG or continuing her work as an adult entertainer.

After claiming she was being “sex shamed” by the producers of the MTV series, she also bashed her fellow castmates while making her exit in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told PopCulture. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / Farrah Abraham