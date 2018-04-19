Farrah Abraham Shamed for Letting 9-Year-Old Witness Vaginal Surgery

Farrah Abraham let her 9-year-old daughter Sophia witness her designer vaginal surgery, and she was slammed for it on Instagram.

On Monday, Abraham live-streamed her vaginal plastic surgery procedure. The labiaplasty, a “designer vagina” procedure, took two hours and reportedly costs between $4,000 and $8,000.

Abraham also felt it was important to share her latest plastic surgery procedure with her daughter. Fans spotted Abraham’s daughter commenting on the live stream.

“Hi mom,” Sophia wrote. “Hi mom hi mom hi mom.”

Fans took to Instagram to express their anger with this.

“You need to see someone for help,” one person wrote. “I just feel sorry for your daughter thinking YOU are the norm for a mom. Disgusting!”

“You allow your daughter to be in the room when you have some of these procedures when you should teach her to love herself the way she is. I am so glad you are not on the show anymore. You were annoying from day 1!” another wrote with the hashtag, “worst mother ever.”

“I simply can’t follow this train wreck anymore. Mother of three myself. This just goes beyond appropriate,” one mother wrote.

Abraham’s daughter was also in the room when she got butt injections last week. Sophia was spotted in the background filming her mother’s procedure.

Abraham and her doctor, Dr. Sheila Nazarian, said they decided to share her surgery to introduce the procedure to more people.

“So great to go live for my Vagina baptism/Vagina Birthday & answer all the Q&A about ‘Designer Vagina,’” Abraham wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “For more info check out [Dr. Sheila Nazarian] YouTube & website! I must say so many ladies I know got this quick procedure & I have found it to be easy and enhancing what god gave me blessed. I hope other women now Give themselves permission to do it for themselves as well.”

After the procedure, Dr. Nazarian posted a picture from inside the surgery room, also telling her followers to check out her YouTube page and thanking Abraham for bringing labiaplasty to the mainstream.

“Just finished our live labiaplasty and I am so proud of the brave [Abraham] for sharing her experience and bringing this procedure into the mainstream. It is truly life-changing for some and one of my favorite procedures to perform,” the doctor wrote.

This is not the first time Abraham has shared intimate details about a vaginal procedure. In August 2017, she posted a series of photos from the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, using the hashtag, “vaginal rejuvination.”

The former Teen Mom OG star will have to find new venues to give fans behind-the-scenes looks after she left the MTV show for good. She is suing Viacom and Teen Mom executive producer Morgan J. Freeman for allegedly harassing her because of her work in the adult film industry.

“It’s been a great 10 year era of Farrah for Teen Mom,” Abraham wrote on Instagram. “I always make the most out of life and I’m so blessed I got to be that fighter, the strong women, the honest single parent, showing motherhood can be glamorous, Joy, happiness, memories & no regrets.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Farrah Abraham