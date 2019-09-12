Farrah Abraham Reveals How She and Daughter Sophia Deal With ‘Cyberbullying’

Farrah Abraham is certainly no stranger to getting hate online, but the former Teen Mom OG star doesn’t take it to heart. After facing backlash for bringing her 10-year-old daughter Sophia to the Venice Film Festival at the start of the school year, the MTV personality’s daughter told Us Weekly her secret for brushing off the critics: “Ignore them.”

Abraham added of her daughter’s advanced reaction to being trolled online, “I really think Sophia has learned about cyberbullying at a very early age, so she’s already ahead of being traumatized or being affected or being depressed about those things which many other kids get affected by. … I leave up, and I do not block the negativity. I let it be known and be shown.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

That being said, the Ex on the Beach alum does hold responsible the sites where cyberbullying occurs, saying, “I feel like Instagram, Facebook [and] the social media platforms need to be held responsible for allowing negative, ugly, disgusting comments like that.”

Just one day after the interview with Us Weekly, Abraham had an opportunity to take her daughter’s advice after mistakenly referring to 9/11 as “7-Eleven” in a YouTube video that quickly stirred up outrage online.

“OK, so we wanted to do, since it’s gonna be September 11, in honor of the Freedom Towers, and observatory deck and everything, of 7-Eleven, we are going to do this. Wow, look at this guys,” she began a video shared to her YouTube and Instagram.

“I think this is gorgeous, beautiful, and in memory of a lot of loved ones, a lot of others lost,” she continued. “I remember being in fifth grade when September 11 attacks happened, Sophia was not born yet, so I think it’s really important that Sophia learns about it, and here we go.”

As people called her “insensitive” for the video, Abraham seemed unaware of her mistake.

“I kind of wanted to make this video while I’m here at the Freedom Tower for September 11,” the MTV personality said of her intentions for filming their trip. “However we all deal with loss, I encourage you guys to check out my last videos for bereavement, depression, but it’s good to have a memorial for those. It’s great to visit loved ones and have good memories.”

Photo credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images