Farrah Abraham Puts Her Best ‘Foot’ Forward With New Adult Production

Farrah Abraham is capitalizing on the Teen Mom fans with a foot fetish in her latest adult film venture. For only $13, you can watch a video of the 26-year-old Abraham oiling up her feet.

The video was posted on ManyVids, an adult film site that hired Abraham as an ambassador in November. She posted a now-deleted link to the video on Twitter, with the wonky title “Thank you for buying! My Feet Are For You.”

“Watch as I oil up my pretty feet and toes for you. I remove my sexy gold heels and start playing with my feet. It feels so good. Do you like my perfect soles,” the description for the video reads, reports The Ashley Reality Roundup.

The video shows Abraham oiling up her feet using her branded “backdoor” lube.

Abraham continues to thumb her nose at MTV and Viacom with her adult film career. She’s been angry with MTV ever since she was ‘fake fired’ from the show in November, when producers told her she needed to chose between her adult career and Teen Mom OG. Abraham later confirmed she was not fired by Viacom and was told she didn’t breach her contract.

On Dec. 26, she tweeted that she wasn’t taking part in Teen Mom at all in 2018. “No more Teen Mom & No more fights YAY 2018,” she tweeted in response to a PEOPLE tweet.

In addition to her adult film career, she also makes appearances at gentlemen’s clubs in Las Vegas.

It’s not clear when Abraham filmed her feet video, but hopefully it wasn’t while she was on vacation with her daughter, 8-year-old Sophia.