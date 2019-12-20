Farrah Abraham Posts Artificial Booty Injections Video on Instagram

Farrah Abraham is leaving her “skinny girl problems” in 2019, showing off her new booty injections with artificial fat on her Instagram in a video many of her followers thought was way too much. The former Teen Mom OG star began the video by revealing that because she doesn’t have enough fat in the rest of her body to inject into her butt in a more traditional procedure, this new artificial injectable made it possible for her to grow her butt anyways.”

Calling them the “best booty injections she’s had,” Abraham declared herself “booty terrific” at the end of the nearly five-minute video. The former reality personality isn’t ruling out future butt enhancements, however.

“I might come back and put some more in depending how it develops,” she tells the camera. “So artificial fat, skinny girl problems, no more 2020!”

The video struck the wrong note with many of Abraham’s followers, however, who criticized her not only for undergoing another plastic surgery procedure, but also for her behavior in the video, which was deemed “embarrassing.”

“And to think an MTV star can lead to this,” one wrote, as another chimed in, “Girl you are getting sooooo carried away.”

“[Oh my God] you have done so much plastic surgery to the point where you don’t even look like yourself,” a third wrote, as another follower agreed, “Don’t want to see what you will look like in 10 years with all these things you put in your body !!”

This isn’t the first plastic surgery procedure Abraham has broadcast, having come under fire in the past for showing off other butt injection and vaginal tightening procedures on Instagram.

As for if she would ever return to Teen Mom OG?

Abraham told Entertainment Tonight in October that she only would make a comeback if special terms were agreed to by MTV.

“Is that a small screen? I think it could be big. I think Teen Mom should definitely be taking over YouTube, on the airplane when I’m traveling, all over,” Abraham told the outlet. “Maybe I’ll have to work on the distribution and business part, and then I’ll come back.”

