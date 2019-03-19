Farrah Abraham Copies Kourtney Kardashian’s Risque Bathroom Photo

Farrah Abraham has ruffled plenty of feathers over the years but her latest misstep has folks dragging her hard online.

The former Teen Mom star posted her own take on Kourtney Kardashian‘s risque bathroom photo from earlier in March. While it is an admirable tribute to the fellow reality star, many fans were quick to point out where Abraham managed to miss the mark.

While Kardashian’s photo received a lot of praise for her “nude” announcement for her lifestyle site Poosh — named for her daughter Penelope Disick’s nickname — the same can’t be said for Abraham.

While Abraham made subtle changes to her version of the photo, like swapping out the coffee cup for a cupcake and showing off a goofy smile over Kardashian’s expressionless face, others pointed out a few other differences.

“You accidentally removed your belly button,” one commenter said on the post. Another described it as “horrible editing” and wanted to know what happened to the belly button. She even got criticism in other languages and a few knocks on copying Kourtney’s photo.

“Come on, you can be more creative than this or maybe you are a little obsesses with the [Kardashians],” another commenter added to the criticism.

While Kardashian is promoting her own Poosh brand, Abraham’s take on the photo is a promotional effort for CommonGenius. As Starcasm details, it is like a version of Cameo where you interact with “top consultants, executives, and mentors” for a certain amount of money every minute. Abraham currently runs around $2 a minute for her services as the founder of “AMBITION INTO REALITY ENTREPRENEURSHIP MASTER CLASS.”

“I CAN ASSIST YOU ON YOUR JOURNEY IN ANY FORM OF BUSINESS, ENTREPRENURSHIP [sic], PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT, SCALING LARGE AND SMALL COMPANIES, IN ALL FIELDS, PRODUCTS AND SERVICES,” Abraham describes with her listing on the site. She also lists herself as president for F&S By Farrah Inc. and a former talent for Viacom.

While many are clearly calling the photo a tribute to Kardashian, Abraham did respond to some reports online and called the photo a “tribute to myself.”

Tribute to myself — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) March 18, 2019

Recently Abraham was part of MTV‘s Ex on the Beach and was voted out after attacking a fellow cast mate and leaving on a sour note. She also completed her court-mandated anger management course and community service stemming from her arrest for battery.

She is also no stranger to controversy and criticism from fans, almost at every turn. She’s been criticized for her behavior on set, her role as a mother in her young daughter’s life, and even for her choice in photos.