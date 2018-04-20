Farrah Abraham’s Fans Blast Her After Posting Video With Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham’s Instagram is a constant source of backlash, but her latest video with daughter Sophia is catching serious heat from fans.

The former Teen Mom star raised eyebrows after posting a video with her 9-year-old talking about April 20th as the 19th anniversary of the Columbine School Shooting, or National School Walkout Day.

“Today is April 20th, national school walkout day. I’ve partnered with [Lockaide] and want YOU to STAND TALL STAND PROUD & SPEAK UP for school safety! Today marks the 19th anniversary of the columbine school shooting,” she captioned the video featuring Sophia.

“LOCKDOWN your classroom with LOCKAIDE. Slide LOCKAIDE into action

Lock your classroom door with the click of a button…… NO Keys required! Speak loud and support SAFE SCHOOLS ACROSS AMERICA!”

The video, which has already received more than 100,000 likes on Instagram, also received criticism from fans in the comments section, worried about Abraham’s daughter not attending school.

“Do you have any friends besides your daughter who doesn’t know any better?” One user wrote. “Kid needs to be in school and socialize because she’s not developing mentally with her peers, that’s obvious!!”

“Ok you don’t belong there!! Sophia is not in any type of school because you decided it was a smart idea to homeschool her. Put that child back in school so she can stop being so dang weird and so you actually have a reason to be at these events,” another user commented.

Other fans took issue with the reality star using a day of remembrance to promote a product.

“I would respect you more if you actually mean this, but you are getting paid to say this,” one user said.

Abraham faced additional backlash earlier this week for letting Sophia witness her designer vaginal surgery, which she live-streamed Monday.

Abraham also felt it was important to share her latest plastic surgery procedure with her daughter. Fans spotted Abraham’s daughter commenting on the live stream.

Abraham’s daughter was also in the room when she got butt injections last week. Sophia was spotted in the background filming her mother’s procedure.

Abraham and her doctor, Dr. Sheila Nazarian, said they decided to share her surgery to introduce the procedure to more people.

“So great to go live for my Vagina baptism/Vagina Birthday & answer all the Q&A about ‘Designer Vagina,’” Abraham wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “For more info check out [Dr. Sheila Nazarian] YouTube & website! I must say so many ladies I know got this quick procedure & I have found it to be easy and enhancing what god gave me blessed. I hope other women now Give themselves permission to do it for themselves as well.”

This is not the first time Abraham has shared intimate details about a vaginal procedure. In August 2017, she posted a series of photos from the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, using the hashtag, “vaginal rejuvenation.”

The former Teen Mom OG star will have to find new venues to give fans behind-the-scenes looks after she left the MTV show for good. She is suing Viacom and Teen Mom executive producer Morgan J. Freeman for allegedly harassing her because of her work in the adult film industry.