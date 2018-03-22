‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham’s Ex Revealed to Be Cheater

Farrah Abraham just dodged a major bullet. The Teen Mom OG personality broke off her new relationship with stuntman Aden Stay after just a week of dating earlier this month — before Radar reported that Stay cheated on his ex-wife.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online, Stay’s ex-wife filed for divorce from Stay in Fayette County, Georgia in January 2017. The couple married in October 2012 and separated in April 2016.

Stay’s unidentified wife filed for divorce based on the grounds that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” She also claimed he “committed adultery,” according to Radar Online.

Stay’s wife was granted joint legal custody and primary physical custody of the couple’s daughters, who were ages 5 and 6 at the time.

Stay, who also dated actress Rebel Wilson, was ordered to pay his ex-wife $2,000 in monthly child support, as well as $500 in monthly alimony payments.

The divorce was finalized in February 2017.

Abraham broke up with Stay just one week after going public.

“I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success. I’m focused on work right now between TV and film projects,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE after the breakup.

“I found it interesting what Rebel Wilson said in an interview about him and how similar mine was — it’s showing and telling,” Abraham said about Stay, who was previously linked to Pitch Perfect actress.

“I wish him well, but I’m not rushing into relationships and I like to take my time to do it right for myself and my daughter,” Abraham, the mother of 9-year-old Sophia, added. “Being the best parent I can be is my priority.”

She also revealed that she has already “met someone new,” but is keeping her “dating life low-key for now.”

Abraham appears to not harbor ill will against her ex, saying she was “super lucky” to be in a relationship with Stay. “When you find someone and you have that connection, I think [that] is so rare,” she said.

“He’s pretty amazing — hopefully he will ‘stay’ around,” she added.

Stay also issued a statement to the publication following their breakup, denying that he dated the reality TV celeb for personal or professional gain.

“Our split had nothing to do with success. I have zero desire to be famous. I never even knew she was on a reality TV show that I’ve never even seen, or herd [sic] of. No offense to the show. She’s a nice person from what I got to know on the two dates we went on. But that’s as far as it went. I think the whole thing got blown a little out of proportion because of her role on her show,” Stay said.

“I wish her success in what ever ventures she is going to do in the future. But as for me, I’m going to keep being a stuntman and keep making actors look there [sic] best,” he continued. “I’ll be single till the right woman comes my way. And I know with a little help from the big man up stairs, that day will come. Mahalo for your time.”