Farrah Abraham Addresses Dog’s Cause of Death After Daughter Says She ‘Tossed Him’

Farrah Abraham is setting the record straight after a statement from her 9-year-old daughter had fans speculating that the little girl might have been responsible for their dog’s tragic death last week.

After the Teen Mom OG alum’s beloved Pomeranian Blue was found outside with no heartbeat, daughter Sophia took to her Musical.ly account to explain what had happened.

“I was getting Blue to go outside and my only choice was to toss him outside,” she said, as first reported by Radar. “And then I did, but then he went into shock and 30 seconds later he passed with no heartbeat.”

Followers immediately began to speculate that Sophia’s tossing could have contributed to the dog’s death, Abraham told Radar Monday that she believed Blue’s death was due to “stress.”

“Blue and our other Pomeranians have been stressed from construction at our building,” she said. “With a collapsing trachea issue we have been treating for two months, stress adds to this. Blue actually went limp once Sophia picked him up, as he was having anxiety again because of construction and didn’t want to go to the bathroom on the balcony.”

Abraham continued, “Since the crate and balcony door were in the way, she had to pick him up and put him in the right direction to go outside like every other day. Blue’s body was already in shock. This literally happened in seconds.”

The former MTV personality added that the vet told her Blue hadn’t suffered as he died.

“Due to the Blue [sic] looking like he had a lack of oxygen, they believed it was his trachea that had collapsed,” she explained. “Blue was perfectly healthy and happy. His medicine had been helping him.”

The mother-daughter duo is currently awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, and the stress of the loss is what caused Sophia to say what she did, Abraham added.

“Sophia was stressed from the unexplainable tragedy and like I at the time couldn’t say or process clearly,” she said, adding of their plans to taxidermy their pet, “It will not be easy for Sophia, but she is very excited to get Blue back once he is through the preservation process. We have to wait 6 months. No one can blame a child who is the best child to their best friend Blue.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / Farrah Abraham