Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sophia Catches Backlash After Posting Makeup-Heavy Photo at Venice Film Festival

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has come under fire before for treating 10-year-old daughter Sophia Abraham older than she is, and that continued with the latest photo of Sophia from the Venice Film Festival. On Thursday, Abraham shared a photo of Sophia on the Instagram page she created for her daughter, and the comments are mostly from fans complaining about heavy makeup Sophia is wearing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I A L A B R A H A M (@sophialabraham) on Aug 29, 2019 at 10:40am PDT

The photo shows Sophia standing on the red carpet, under the Venice Film Festival logo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First [Venice Film Festival] loved my first film in Italian cinema look forward to learning more about international film, culture & travel,” the caption reads.

Abraham left the comments section opening, providing a venue for fans to complain about how Sophia looks much older than she is thanks to the thick lipstick and heavy make-up.

“She’s 10! I shudder when I imagine what she’ll look like at 18, if she looks like this now,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Too young for all that makeup,” another wrote.

“You look beautiful sweetheart. Bit your much to young for this make up. Give it till your 14 or so,” another advised.

“Why the very dark lipstick- ghoulish gothic for a little girl! At least a light pink wouldn’t be so inappropriate! My opinion- she 10!” another Instagram user wrote.

Others wondered why Sophia was on the other side of the world instead of school.

“Should the kid be in school?” one person asked.

“Does she even go to school,” another wrote.

This is not the only way Abraham is grabbing headlines in Venice. She walked the red carpet for the premiere of Brad Pitt’s science fiction film Ad Astra, and showed off a little more skin than she should have thanks to a wardrobe malfunction.

Abraham has also frequently been targeted by fans for sharing photos of Sophia wearing outfits and being made to look much older than she is. In June, Abraham was criticized for entering her in the National American Miss Jr. pageant even as she included a message about how she is “not your typical pageant mom.”

“Not your typical pageant mom but I support ladies investing in themselves and becoming a woman of value, [Sophia] congratulations on your win! I love you, I love supporting you,” Abraham wrote on Instagram. “Your winning in life and you have had one of the biggest weekends in your life beyond this pageant I’m proud of you creating your own brand, taking interviews, meetings, having your on agents, and your own companies – you are selfmade and your are [100] % you – do not ever change… cheers to one of your biggest years of success.”

Abraham, 28, appeared on Teen Mom OG until last year when she accused MTV of pushing her out because of her career in the adult entertainment industry. However, she did appear on Ex on the Beach Season 2, which ran from December to April.

Photo credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images