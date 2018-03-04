Farrah Abraham Shares ‘Date Night’ Photo With New Boyfriend

Farrah Abraham posted a photo with her new boyfriend, Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay. It was the first time she publicly shared a photo with the 40-year-old.

Stay posted the date night photo first. “Had the best date ever with this stunning woman. Can’t wait for the next one,” he wrote, adding a kissing emoji.

Abraham later posted the same photo, adding “Best date ever this one knows how to order.” She also included the hashtag #datenight and a kissing emoji.

The former Teen Mom OG star told Us Weekly about Stay on Thursday, calling herself a “lucky woman” for finding him.

“Aden is amazing,” she told the magazine. “I’m a lucky woman and feel blessed. We have just started our relationship and I feel like I met someone who is amazing.”

She continued, “I love that he’s Hawaiian, an amazing father, business entrepreneur and we have many similarities. I can’t say enough great things about him. I’m a lucky woman.”

According to Stay’s IMDb page, he has done stunt work on some of the biggest blockbusters, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Pitch Perfect 3, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 and Jurassic World. He also worked on the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He has also preformed stunts for Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver.

Abraham previously dated Simon Saran, but they split in April 2017 after two years of dating. Their relationship was featured in Teen Mom OG and the special Being Simon.

Abraham first found fame as a star on 16 And Pregnant. Her relationship with Saran was her first since high school boyfriend Derek Underwood died in a car accident two months before daughter Sophia was born. Sophia is now nine years old.

Abraham has finished her work on Teen Mom OG and will be replaced by Teen Mom 3‘s Mackenzie McKee. She filed a $5 million lawsuit against MTV and the Teen Mom producers.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

