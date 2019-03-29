Farrah Abraham Confronted After Dissing ‘Ex on the Beach’ Co-Stars’ Appearance

Farrah Abraham is having to answer for some of the catty things she said about her Ex on the Beach co-stars.

In Thursday’s part one reunion of the MTV reality show, the former Teen Mom alum was called out for what she told the cameras during the season, particularly a comment she made when all the single women on the show removed their masks at the start to reveal their identities.

“I thought they might be prettier,” Farrah said at the time, in a clip that aired once again at the reunion.

When host Justina Valentine tried to see if she still felt the same, asking her if she thought her fellow roommates were beautiful women, she replied in a noncommittal voice, “Sure they are! Yes they are.”

The shady answer definitely didn’t endear her to any of the women on the panel, with Angela Babicz chiming in at the next question Farrah was asked about the comment, telling her to watch what she said “on my show.”

“This isn’t your show,” Farrah responded, only for Angela to go in on her for her diva behavior in the house.

“I just don’t like how she speaks to people in general,” the Bad Girls Club alum added.

While Farrah was ready to “move on” with their mutual hatred of one another, Angela wasn’t ready to let the comments go, getting up and giving a little twerk demo for the audience. “When your a— moves like this, come talk to me,” she told Farrah, who clapped back, “There’s no a—, there’s like no a—. I know what real looks like, and that’s flat.”

With her feud with Angela nowhere near resolved, Ex on the Beach threw the former 16 and Pregnant star another curveball, bringing on ex Simon Saran to talk about their failure to resolve things on the show.

“There’s two sides to Farrah,” he said when asked why the two weren’t able to make nice. “I mean for the camera, she definitely turns it up a little bit.”

Farrah interrupted, “There’s two sides? I think I have more sides than two.”

She continued to diss her ex when asked to say one nice thing about him, snarking, “He is out of my life, and that is so nice.”

Simon revealed he still “got love” for his ex, but wasn’t holding his breath for a reunion anytime soon. “I just wanted to give her the heads up on why she hasn’t found a good person in her life, like a solid relationship,” he said, turning to Farrah and saying, “I’m not here to bring you down, just to give you some advice. I think she needs to be more authentic with herself.”

Despite defending herself as authentic and genuine, Simon continued that he felt she has a “shell up” around her true self, adding, “I get it. She has a lot of people around her trying to knock on her door and use her for stuff. I get that.”

“Including you,” Farrah responded, adding that while her ex might be boasting a seven-figure bank balance, she’s “into billionaires now.”

Ex on the Beach airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV