Farrah Abraham Lands New Show Featuring Her ‘Rejuvenated Vagina’

Farrah Abraham is ready to show her updated lady parts to the world.

The Teen Mom OG cast member landed a deal with CamSoda, a live adult cam site where models engage in “shows” for tipping clients. Abraham is expected to make her debut on the site Wednesday evening.

This isn’t the 26-year-old’s first encounter with recorded sex (she scored nearly a million dollars for her tape with adult film star James Deen in 2013), but it’ll be her first show since she underwent a vaginal rejuvenation procedure in August.

Abraham documented that entire experience for fans on Instagram Aug. 26, visiting the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center for a little love down there.

Loving my lady parts! #vaginalrejuvenation 💕 @beverlyhillsrejuvenationcenter @la_laser_lady @sarafowler_ Schedule your noninvasive appointment today 💯💯💯 #Lasvegas #beverlyhills A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

In one photo, Abraham is standing next to her doctor at the front desk of the office, writing “Loving my lady parts!” in the caption with the hashtag “vaginal rejuvenation.”

In another, she’s stripped down to a shiny silver bra with a sheet draped over her legs as she undergoes the non-invasive procedure.

Her doctor explained the process of vaginal rejuvenation to the 26-year-old in a video Abraham shared.

“What this does is distributes little wounds through radio frequency which kind of breaks up the collagen and forces it to restore during that healing process, so everything becomes tighter and you actually experience …” he said.

“Like I’m 16 again?” Abraham interrupted.

“There you go, like you’re 16 again!” the doctor said with a laugh.

Abraham’s fans weren’t so impressed with her candid tune-up, with one user writing, “Farrah why? I understand you’re a mom and need the procedure for personal reasons, but why make it public? Have respect as a mother for your child and for others.”

The reality personality also underwent a more invasive vaginal rejuvenation procedure earlier in August, which she also shared on Instagram.

Despite the hate, Abraham says she’s shaking it off and moving forward with a clear mind and happy lady parts.

“My lady parts are happy,” she told Us Weekly at the Republic Records MTV VMAs afterparty in Hollywood, two days after her procedure. “I don’t know. I just like to share things, especially if it’s good and health related and I don’t know. Today though it’s just about fashion, Sophia and I’m just proud of this little baby boss.”

Abraham also said she’s brushing off the criticism to set a strong example for her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia.

“I think it’s just best to ignore negativity and only welcome positivity in your life and I think that shows for Sophia and hopefully myself over the years and I’m just really happy about that,” she said.

And Wednesday night, Abraham will show off her new look and positive attitude in a solo show for fans!

Photo credit: Instagram / @farrah__abraham