Farrah Abraham Blasts MTV After Jenelle Evans’ Road Rage Incident

Farrah Abraham is blaming Teen Mom and MTV for Jenelle Evan’s road rage incident.

In a new interview with TMZ, the Teen Mom OG veteran blamed the network in part for the controversy surrounding Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Evans after the reality star was shown pulling a gun on a driver in the latest episode.

While leaving Maestro’s in Beverly Hills on Friday, the TV personality slammed MTV’s parent company Viacom for airing the footage that showed Evans holding a pistol in a road rage incident while her 8-year-old son, Jace, was in the car.

“That was sad that people have gun violence around their kids and I don’t like that,” she began, adding, “I mean, Viacom’s half to blame for that, the production team’s half to blame for that. They’ve had that footage, they’ve been around it, they’ve been allowing that stuff.”

The clip, which was taped in April according to Us Weekly, showed Evans following a driver to his home, where she yelled at him for cutting her off, ran into is mailbox and eventually pulled a gun on him.

Show stars Chelsea Houska and father Randy Houska also spoke out following the episode.

“Where is the loaded gun while Jace sits alone in the car?” Randy tweeted on Monday, July 23, with his daughter responding, “I was wondering this also.”

Randy also commended Evans’ husband, David Eason, for condemning her actions. “You don’t follow a grown man to his f—king house,” Eason can be heard saying in the episode.

“David is the voice of reason. Never thought I would say that,” Randy tweeted.

Abraham also addressed the on-air struggles of Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards, who was arrested again this week on drug charges.

“And the drugs with Ryan…” she said. “Like, do they want to ruin these parents’ lives? Do they want to ruin these kids’ lives? Ask a bigger question. Don’t, don’t blame the parent… blame the bigger responsibility of production.”

A source close to co-star Kailyn Lowry told Radar in May, when the incident was first reported, said that Lowry and her podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley felt that Evans’ behavior should be grounds for firing.

“Kail and Lindsie both feel like Jenelle should be fired from Teen Mom 2 immediately. The ladies just think that no one should be able to go slinging guns, around especially with children in the car,” the source said. “She thinks that this is just so wrong on so many levels, and MTV should be forced to get rid of her!”

Evans is reportedly still negotiating her terms for the next season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.