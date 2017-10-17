Farrah Abraham to Star in Halloween XXX Livestream

Farrah Abraham is stripping down to get naughty for fans just in time for Devil’s Night.

The Teen Mom cast member has signed on to star in an adult livestream for porn site CamSoda the day before Halloween, reports TMZ. So while the rest of the country readies their costumes and candy, the Celebrity Big Brother alum will be performing anal sex solo for the thousands who are sure to tune in.

This won’t be Abraham’s first show for CamSoda. In September, the OG teen mom got down and dirty with herself for a CamSoda livestream that garnered about 80,000 viewers and reportedly broke the website for a few minutes.

The website reportedly expects even more people to tune in this time, and is taking precautions to avoid any tech problems this time around.

The 26-year-old has never been shy about her body or sexuality, reportedly earning a million dollars for an adult film with porn star James Deen in 2013.

Earlier this year, she was bashed by fans for sharing photos of her vaginal rejuvenation and butt tightening procedures this August prior to an appearance at the MTV Music Awards.

“Loving my lady parts,” she captioned a picture of herself at the Beverly Hills Rejuvination Center.

Loving my lady parts! #vaginalrejuvenation 💕 @beverlyhillsrejuvenationcenter @la_laser_lady @sarafowler_ Schedule your noninvasive appointment today 💯💯💯 #Lasvegas #beverlyhills A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Although Abraham promoted her own line of sex toys in the last livestream, this one appears to be part of her promo for the her appearance on the new MTV show, Single AF.

The show, which is advertised as a “social-first format” celebrity dating show, will feature celebs such as Abraham, Elliot Crawford, Courtney Act, Marnie Simpson and Jedward among others.

Single AF will premiere in November.