Fans Are Convinced ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Just Announced Her Baby’s Name

Teen Mom 2 fans are under the impression that Chelsea Houska announced her soon-to-be-born baby’s name in an Instagram Story.

On Friday, Houska posted a photo of Rice Krispies treats she just finished baking. In the caption, she tagged a friend, writing “Making @tm.pi and baby Willow a treat.” This led fans to assume she named her own baby “Willow,” as reported by InTouch Weekly.

This was not the case though.

“My friend just had a baby, named Willow. And we are going to meet her today,” she wrote to a fan on Twitter.

One fan told her she was also congratulated for having a baby after posting a photo of a friend’s child, but was still pregnant. Houska knew exactly how the fan felt.

“[Laugh out loud] ugh!!! I can’t even say my friends kids names anymore I guess,” Houska replied.

Another fan asked Houska if her friend took the name she was planning to use for her own.

“Um no?” Houska replied.

The 26-year-old Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are expecting their second child together. They are already parents to son Watson. Houska also has a daughter, Aubree, from a previous relationship.

On May 22, Houska told fans she is six months pregnant, writing, “When I think about the fact that I’m already 6 months pregnant…first, I feel VERY excited..but then panic sets in because it is going so fast and we have so much to get ready.”

In an interview with E! News last month, Houska said her third pregnancy has been her “easiest” so far. She also said Aubree is very excited about having a younger sister finally.

“Aubree is super excited. She wanted a girl this time so she is excited and she is so much help. But Watson, he has no idea,” Houska told E! News. “We told Aubree right away this time and she knew that we wanted another baby soon so she was surprised but she was just so happy.”

Houska also said DeBoer has been the “best” husband during her pregnancy.

“He’s patient,” Houska said. “He works all day and still comes home and helps me with what I need. He makes sure to get time in with the kids before bed. He’s just a good guy all around.”

There has been one disappointment for Houska recently. On May 25, she had to cancel a vacation to Cocoa Beach.

“Had to cancel our little family vaca to Cocoa Beach that was happening in 2 weeks,” she wrote. “Just gonna have to ride out the rest of this pregnancy here in South Dakota and plan something for when we are a party of FIVE.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

