‘Extreme Makeover’ Alum Dies of Cancer: Kim Vō Was 55

The Extreme Makeover family has lost a popular face. Kim Vō, 55, who worked as a hairstylist on the show in 2006 and 2007, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

His husband, Adeel Vō-Khan, announced his passing in a touching Instagram post. Captioning a photo of the former reality star smiling, he spoke about his journey and dedicated fight to overcoming cancer, and his last wishes.

“My beloved husband, best friend, partner in life & business, Kim Vō, has taken his final breath,” the post began. “Diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018, he fought valiantly, winning many battles along the way and exceeding all medical expectations under the care of Dr. Lawrence Piro and his incredible team at Angeles Clinic and Cedars-Sinai. Ultimately, God decided it was time for our angel on earth to return home.”

The family says that he would have requested donations for the Kim Vō Foundation in support of hair, beauty, and fashion creatives also affected by cancer in lieu of flowers. Later in the post, Adeel detailed his love and impact on the beauty industry.

“A true icon in the hair & beauty industry, Kim was first named by American Vogue as “the best blonder in the business” for his skills & success in his salons before becoming a global ambassador for iconic beauty brands including L’Oreal and Schwarzkopf….His guiding philosophy of “appropriate luxury” was central to everything he did. Beauty and glamour without pretense, barriers, or exclusion,” the post continued.

Nicky Hilton commented, “Sending so much love. He was such a kind and sweet person. 🤍🕊️” Former blogger Perez Hilton commented, “Oh no!!! The iconic Perez pink and all my wold colors – as well as my lush blondes – were thanks to Kim. A master of his craft and art! Such a loss! 😢😢😢” Tori Spelling added, “I’m so sorry he was such an amazing human. Filled with such light and love xo”

Vō worked with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Paris Hilton. He also worked with superstars like Britney Spears, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Uma Thurman, and Pamela Anderson.