Farrah Abraham Dishes on Her ‘Worst Date’ Ever on ‘Ex on the Beach’ Reunion

Farrah Abraham has been through a lot in her life, but it was the Ex on the Beach house where she went through her worst date ever.

In Thursday’s Season 2 reunion of the MTV dating show, Abraham kept things pretty cool, but did reveal she went on a date with Big Brother alum and fellow beach house resident Corey Brooks in footage that wasn’t aired.

“It was like the worst date I’ve ever gone on in my life,” she said, shocking everyone, including Brooks.

“It was not,” he defended himself. “You’ve definitely been on worse.”

“I think so,” Abraham reaffirmed, with Brooks responding, “Was it because you didn’t get a goodnight kiss?”

“I don’t need kisses,” she snapped back.

It doesn’t look like she would be getting one either way, however, with Brooks responding, “Nah, I’m good,” when asked if he wanted to reconnect with Abraham after their time in the beach house.

That being said, Abraham left the Ex on the Beach season with nothing but fond feelings for her fellow cast members.

“I just support everyone with this next chapter of their lives, and it’s really good to leave the show like this,” she said, signing off. “I’m excited for everyone here.”

The Teen Mom alum definitely had quite the journey during her time on Ex on the Beach, failing to find love with any of the singles and turning down an offer to reconcile with ex Simon Saran before getting voted out of the house for kicking a co-star in the crotch.

After leaving the house, Abraham preached love for herself in an MTV exit interview.

“I have learned that I don’t lie to myself,” Abraham began, saying that the reason she wasn’t open to reconciling with Saran was because of how self-possessed she was.

“I have learned that I definitely know when I’m over my exes, and people need to respect that I’ve moved on,” she said. “I definitely have learned that I stand up for and respect women who respect other women.”

When asked about the fight that eventually sent her packing, the MTV personality added, “Controlling my anger and managing myself I have on lockdown from this experience.”

“Trying to date,” she said when asked about the hardest part of the experience. “I wasn’t really finding anyone I was into. So as a woman, it was great to be secure and [have] self-love, being single and waiting for the right one.”

Photo credit: MTV