'Escape to the Chateau': What to Know About Dick and Angel Strawbridge

Escape to the Chateau is the latest hit in the U.S., the series just began to air a few months ago. However, in the U.K. it has a long history, and so do its stars. For the new fans just getting to know the Strawbridge family, here is a quick crash course.

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree, who marry at the end of Season 1 to become a family. The show documents their restoration and modernization of Château de la Motte-Husson — a 19th-century estate in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France. The massive home had not been lived in for over four decades when they purchased it, and it had no running water, electricity or modern heating system. For the first season they restored the home, they hosted their wedding at the estate. In the subsequent seasons, they hosted other events there while documenting their family events.

Escape to the Chateau was originally produced for Channel 4 in the U.K., and it aired in the U.S. on local PBS stations. However, it became a real hit here when it began to air on HGTV in December of 2020. Each season of the show has between three and eight episodes, so fans do not get to know the Strawbridges as well as other reality TV stars. Fortunately, there are other shows where you can catch them if you're interested.

Dick Strawbridge has appeared in several other British TV shows, including It's Not Easy Being Green, Coast, Scraphead Challenge, The Hungry Sailers, Saturday Farm and Dirty Rotten Survival. These and other shows Strawbridge has participated in generally revolve around DIY projects, lifestyle projects and sustainability. He co-hosted The Hungry Sailors with his son, James Strawbridge.

Meanwhile, Angel Strawbridge has appeared in a few other reality shows as well, promoting her hospitality business The Vintage Patisserie. She is an acclaimed interior decorator with a love of organizing and hosting. Angel grew up on Canvey Island, where her family still runs a jeweler's shop.

Strawbridge is 61 years old, was previously married for 28 years, with two adult children. He and Angel have had two children since getting together — Arthur and Dorothy. Angel's age has not been publicly confirmed.



Escape to the Chateau is still on the air in the U.K., as is the spinoff series Escape to the Chateau DIY. Season 7 of the original series first aired in December of 2020 on Channel 4, and there is no word on when more episodes will go into production. In the U.S., you can stream Escape to the Chateau on Peacock.