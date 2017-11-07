‘DWTS’ Pro Responds to Tom Bergeron’s Controversial Comment About Her

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson is trying to brush off host Tom Bergeron’s bizarre comment during Monday night’s show.

Carson and her celebrity partner Frankie Muniz performed a highly-praised waltz, but Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out one misstep.

“So far for me, that was the closest thing to perfection. I mean, you are so exquisite when you dance, it’s just so clean,” the judge said. “I look for mistakes, but I don’t see them – except for when you almost lost control of Witney there.”

Bergeron’s response wasn’t a total crowd pleaser: “I’m guessing he’s not the first guy who’s lost control of Witney.”

After the performances, Carson told reporters she was confused by what the host meant by his quirky comment.

“I think it was just Make Witney Uncomfortable Day,” Muniz said of the on-air incident.

“I don’t know, you guys. I didn’t really get it at first because I was like, I don’t really get what that means, but yeah, thanks,” Carson said. “Thanks for whatever that was.”

The pro dancer added that she wasn’t taking his comments too seriously.

“But I’m just going to brush it off, and I hope you guys do too,” Carson said.

Fans were also left scratching their heads at Bergeron’s comment and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

@Tom_Bergeron that was so inappropriate towards Witney. And men wonder what #metoo is about — Andrea Gagliardi (@AndreaG114) November 7, 2017

Others took his comments in a more light-hearted fashion.

“I’m guessing he’s not the first guy who’s lost control of Witney.” TOM 😂😂 #DWTS — Erica (@lilsushigirl) November 7, 2017

#DWTS You should give Tom a dance next week. Let him dance with Witney, and let her teach him. — mike blake (@UFOMJLeader) November 7, 2017

Bergeron clarified his comment later, saying he meant Carson was a task master in rehearsals and could be “hard to control.”

At the end of the episode, Carson and Muniz were the last couple to be called as safe. Terrell Owens and pro partner Cheryl Burke were eliminated.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

