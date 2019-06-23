‘DWTS’ Winner and Olympic Athlete Meryl Davis Marries Canadian Figure Skater Fedor Andreev

Olympic gold medalist Meryl Davis is married! The Dancing With The Stars mirror ball trophy winner and her longtime beau, Fedor Andreev tied the knot in France Saturday night.

The couple married in an “intimate” outdoor ceremony, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We chose each other, and we’ve been committed to each other for a long time,” Davis, 32, told the magazine. “And yet, to be able to celebrate our relationship and what this means for us and our families with our families and our closest friends — and the fact that so many of them are traveling all the way to Europe to celebrate us and this time in our lives — just means so much.”

Andreev, a 37-year-old former Canadian figure skater, said the two “love each other unimaginably,” adding, “So I’m just really excited to make it official, since we know we want to spend the rest of our lives together.”

The couple have been dating for about nine years. They got engaged in 2017 when Andreev proposed during a hike in California.

Davis’ uncle Cam officiated the wedding, which took palace at a renovated 18th century farmhouse on an island in Provence. There were 95 guests on hand to see the ceremony.

“I really wanted it be like sort of an intimate family [and] friend backyard gathering,” Davis told PEOPLE. “I have never had a backyard gathering quite like this, but that was the intention was to make it very comfortable, warm, welcoming and feeling as if you’re in your backyard garden pulling out your grandmother’s beautiful treasured china.”

The couple decided to go against traditions whenever they could. They did not avoid each other on wedding day, even going on a run together. They even skipped traditional vows by reading a letter to each other before they said their “I do”s.

Davis wore a sleeveless white dress designed by Monique Lhuillier, picked with the help of stylist Cynthia Cook Smith. Andreev was decked out in a custom deep blue suit without a tie.

Davis’ longtime skating partner, Charlie White, was at the wedding. The two have known each other since they were eight years old and won three Olympic medals together. They won gold in ice dancing and bronze in the team competition at the 2014 Sochi Games, and silver in ice dancing at the 2010 Vancouver games.

“It wouldn’t be the same without Charlie there,” Davis told PEOPLE. “[He] has been a huge part of my life since I was about 8 years old — he’s family.”

After the wedding, they had an outdoor dinner between trees at the venue, before a reception filled with dancing to the couple’s favorite music. They also had a string quartet playing during the ceremony and a jazz band during dinner.

Davis and White decided to retire from competing in 2017 and did not defend their title at the 2018 PyeongChang games.

“We still have a passion for the sport and we don’t take the opportunity lightly to be able to do what we love for a living, but we don’t want to put ourselves through the stress and work of another competition,” Davis told Sports Illustrated last year.

In 2014, Davis won Dancing With The Stars Season 18, with Maksim Chmerkovskiy as her pro dance partner.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images