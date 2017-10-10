Vanessa Lachey Calls Last Night’s ‘DWTS’ Dance ‘Magical’

Vanessa Lachey may be competing against husband Nick Lachey on Dancing With the Stars, but last night’s dance was dedicated in part to him.

The TV personality shared a photo from her emotional number Monday night, donning a flowing white rhinestone-covered dress with a focused look on her face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Last night I got to dance the rumba on [Dancing With the Stars] to [Nick Lachey’s] song ‘Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)’. It was a beautiful and magical night full of so much love,” she wrote.

“Thank you [Maks Chmerkovskiy] for this dance,” she continued, adding, “Guys, don’t forget to vote!” and “#TeamBabiesAndBallroom.”

Up Next: Vanessa Lachey Gives Emotional Look at Son’s Premature Birth

It was an emotional performance for Vanessa as she revealed her most memorable year, 2017, “the year our family was complete,” she said.

In the pre-dance package, Vanessa shared that she required emergency surgery during the premature birth of son Phoenix Robert in December 2016, who was born 10 weeks early.

“I was on the operating bed and I looked up and I didn’t know a single face and I remembered thinking ‘I hope the baby’s okay and don’t worry about me. Just make him okay,’ ” she revealed just before her dance.

She told pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy that their song for the week, sung by her husband, gave the couple strength during the six weeks they spent in the NICU with their newborn.

“This song got us through some really tough times and helped us bond even closer as a family,” she said.

Vanessa and Chmerkovskiy earned a 24/30 score for their rumba, but it hasn’t been a total top-notch partnership for the pair, reports suggest.

Rumors circled that the DWTS couple wasn’t getting along after Chmerkovskiy skipped a week of competition due to a “personal issue.”

When fans heard rumblings that the partners were feuding, they questioned whether they would remain partners for the rest of the season. But according to a source for Entertainment Tonight, swapping pros isn’t an option.

“The producers wouldn’t switch partners because two people aren’t getting along, it’s just par for the course,” the source said. “Drama is expected and part of the show. When you train with someone for so many hours so intensely, tensions can run high — for better or worse. In this case, the intensity led to bickering.”

Despite these rumors, a new set of photos from last week’s rehearsals shows the pair are making it work, hugging it out outside the studio.