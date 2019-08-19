‘DWTS’ Teases Basketball Player for Season 28 Cast, and Fans Are Guessing Kobe Bryant

Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 cast reveal is just days away, but the show’s latest all-star athlete may have just been revealed. The ABC reality series’ Twitter account uploaded another teaser on Sunday that hinted at a basketball player joining the ranks. Based on the shot, many DWTS viewers think Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant will be hitting the dancefloor.

This star has iconic ball skills. He’s ready to work for the Mirrorball! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/x59kCyr8ed — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) August 18, 2019

The desaturated shots shows a tall black man in a suit holding a disco ball in front of his face. He is seen wearing bracelets on his right wrist and a nice watch on his left wrist.

Even though there was not much shown, it was apparently enough for fans to pick up on Bryant. Many just took an educated guess that the former NBA player, who retired in 2016, was the man behind the Mirror Ball. Others compared the anonymous man’s hands with Bryant’s, thinking they were a match.

Am I close 🤣🤣🤣 it would be 🤩 👍 pic.twitter.com/fqqFAChyoQ — Rana (@RanaOFarah) August 18, 2019

Kobe’s pinky is crooked and looks like same watch on Kobe. Pic was posted a day ago pic.twitter.com/ZIya0r092m — Catherine (@butterflyeyes19) August 18, 2019

However, not everyone was totally convinced.

Others thought the hint could be about another player, such as Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan or even current player Lebron James. While it is highly unlikely that James, who is filming Space Jam 2 during the offseason, has time for DWTS, fans won’t know for certain until the full Season 28 cast is announced soon.

Magic Johnson? — MaggieDonahueGuyatt (@MaggieDonahueGu) August 18, 2019

If it’s basketball then I think it’s Michael Jordan, but if it’s football then I think it’s Russell Wilson. — Adam Armstrong (@adam_armstong89) August 18, 2019

Is it LeBron James — madison (@madison63299811) August 18, 2019

Other rumored competitors for Season 28 include Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller and Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 will premiere Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images