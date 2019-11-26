‘DWTS’: Reigning Champ Sharna Burgess Sends Love to Partner Bobby Bones and Current Dancers on Finale Night

Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones won Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, and the pair have marked the end of their reign as current champions with Instagram posts. On her end, Burgess, who did not compete, sent love to her former partner before also wishing her pro peers and the remaining celebrities the best of luck.

“A year ago something wild happened, @mrbobbybones and i won @dancingabc,” Burgess wrote. “He was voted in at #1 and #teambeautyandthegeek got to hold onto that title for a whole year. What an honor it was to have that (finally) , and now it’s time to welcome in the next favorite, greatest, most deserving winner of that beautiful mirrorball.

“Good luck to all the finalists, you all deserve to be there, you all deserve that trophy, and you all have been a total joy to watch this season. I’ll be Cheering you on from across the pond, glued to my timeline for updates (let’s go fandom) and sending you all so much love. Go get em champs, you’re all already winners.”

The photo itself, which showed the couple after winning the top prize, attracted more than 32,000 likes on Instagram.

As for Bones, the country music radio personality shared a similar picture on his own Instagram. However, he had a specific party to root for in the finale: country artist Lauren Alaina.

“Today is DWTS finale day. Last year we won this thing together. Tonight, I will hand over my title of ‘current best dancer in the world baby!!!’” Bones I hope all the finalists are healthy. And good luck to all of them, but mostly Lauren . She’s the only dancer in the finals with no dance experience . So I’m so proud of her for taking this on. And getting to the finals . Now it’s time to close the door! Lets bring that mirrorball to Nashville! Lets all vote/text for Lauren tonight .

Dancing With the Stars’ finale is currently airing on ABC. The Season 28 champion will be crowned shortly before 10 p.m. ET. The remaining couples are: Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson.

Photo Credit: ABC / Eric McCandless