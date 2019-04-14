‘DWTS’ Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Get Married

Dancing With The Stars pro dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson married Saturday in Los Angeles.

According to Us Weekly, which published photos from the nuptials, the couple exchanged vows at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Several former DWTS contestants were in attendance, including Adam Rippon, Laurie Hernandez, Ginger Zee, Nikki Bella and Normani. Bella was joined by her boyfriend, DWTS pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Other DWTS pros who attended include Chmerkovisky’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Peta Murgatoryd. Emma Slater, Sasha Farber and Witney Carson were also at the event.

Chmerkovisky, 32, wore a black tuxedo, while Johnson, 25, wore a fitted gown with sheer sleeves and her hair in an updo with a large headpiece, reports Us Weekly. She also had a bouquet of white flowers.

DWTS pros Lindsay Arnold and Gaby Diaz served as two of Johnson’s bridesmaids, both wearing pale pink dresses. Rippon, a former Olympic ice skater, served as a “bridesman” and wore a beige suit.

Last month, Johnson wrote about how nervous she was getting as the wedding drew closer. She shared a photo of herself in a wedding dress on Instagram, although it was ultimately not the dress she wore Saturday.

“As tour is coming to an end, the realization that I am getting closer and closer to being married is hitting me,” Johnson wrote at the time. “It has been a crazy whirlwind trying to plan my dream day on the road as well as dance my heart for all our beautiful fans at night. I’m forever grateful for these past few months and even more excited for what’s to come.”

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson got engaged in June 2018 while in Venice, a month after Johnson won her first Mirror Ball trophy with Rippon. They started dating in 2015.

Chmerkovskiy told Entertainment Tonight last year that he asked Johnson’s father for his permission during a tour stop a month before the engagement.

“This was a first time for me and there’s just such beauty in that, you know, in any individuals coming together and doing it in a, I don’t know, traditional way that matters,” Chmerkovskiy explained at the time. “Everyone does it different and it’s beautiful regardless but the fact that I was able to speak to her dad and ask for his permission, and he gave it, so it was a beautiful thing and I knew how much it meant to her too.”

Photo credit: Getty Images