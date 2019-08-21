‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Admits Preparing for Return to Ballroom Has Been ‘Intense’

As Peta Murgatroyd prepares for her return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom after two years away, the professional dancer has been upping her fitness routine to prepare for the intensity of the ballroom. News first broke Tuesday that Murgatroyd would be competing on Season 28 of the ABC competition show, with the pro telling Us Weekly, “I’m overwhelmed with excitement.”

“I’m excited and happy to be back with my family,” she added. “Honestly, I just missed everybody so much! As a lot of people know, it’s such a close and tight-knit family, so I’m just happy to be back with everybody.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

That being said, there’s been a lot to get ready for, Murgatroyd continued to the outlet.

“It is very demanding,” she said. “I have been getting my body as prepared as I possibly could for this. I am in shape. I hope to be in better shape by the time we return to air on September 16.”

“I’ve been doing boxing, I’ve been going to the gym, I’ve had my personal trainer,” she added of her recent routine. “I’ve been doing my part in keeping healthy … any time I’ve gone back, whether I go to the gym or not, it’s a shock to the system because it’s so intense.”

Even the fittest of partners have a bit of a rude awakening when it comes to the reality of Dancing With the Stars, she admitted.

“We do 4 to 6 hours a day and you just don’t get that type of cardio anywhere else, so it’s always a bit of a shock,” she said. “But I think I’m going to be fine.”

And while she’s already taken home the Mirrorball Trophy on Seasons 14 and 22 alongside Donald Driver and Nyle DiMarco, the pro is looking for the win again this year with her yet-to-be-announced partner.

“I have to meet my partner and usually by the end of the day on day one, I can figure out if we’re gonna be in finals or not,” she explained. “That’s a very big telltale sign. We go through all the basics and you know, you can tell if it’s somebody that is charming and funny and maybe not the best dancer, but you could definitely get to the finals. Or it could be a great dancer and I might need to work on the personality and bringing their personable side out. I definitely know in 24 hours.”

The full Dancing With the Stars cast will be announced Wednesday on Good Morning America.

Photo credit: Getty Images