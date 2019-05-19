‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke’s Bachelorette Party Cake Was Seriously NSFW

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke is about to get married to Boy Meets World actor Matthew Lawrence, but first she had a bachelorette party with a clearly NSFW cake.

Click here to see the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the party, Burke was presented with a penis-shaped cake, with “same penis forever” written on a sign next to it. Burke and her friends decided not to eat the cake until Saturday morning, and posted videos and photos on her Instagram page.

“About last night… I have to give a shout out to [Joanie & Leigh’s Cakes] for the ultimate bachelorette cake! It was almost too perfect to eat… [click] to see us dig in,” she wrote in the caption.

Many of Burke’s famous friends commented on the hilarious cake. DWTS host Tom Bergeron had the perfect joke, writing, “Somebody got the shaft.”

“Also those gummy penis’ were delicious hehe,” The Big Bang Theory actress Alessandra Torresani wrote.

Since there were several comments accusing Burke of sharing an inappropriate image on Instagram, the 35-year-old also shared a more “G-rated” photo to mark her bachelorette party. The photo shows her sitting behind flowers with her sister, Nicole.

“For any of you who were offended by my last post, here is another of my favorite pictures (G Rated) from the other night,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to my sister Nicole for throwing one hell of a party. You really impressed your big sister, AKA the original club rat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on May 18, 2019 at 4:48pm PDT

Actress Caroline D’Amore defended Burke’s penis cake post though, telling critics, “Seriously anyone offended needs to get off your d– (literally) Get a life.”

Burke also marked her upcoming wedding in March with a special shower hosted by her maid of honor, actress Leah Remini. The former Kevin Can Wait star hosted the party, which included a rainbow sprinkle-filled cake and homemade toilet paper gowns.

“It was such a perfect day,” Burke told PEOPLE after the party. “Leah went above and beyond. Matt noticed that every person in the room had a smile on their face.”

Lawrence, 39, and Burke got engaged in May 2018 on her 34th birthday. He gave her an engagement ring made with a diamond her late father Steve proposed to her mother Sherri with. The couple first dated in 2007, after they met when Lawrence’s brother, Blossom actor and singer Joey Lawrence, was participating in Dancing With The Stars. However, they soon split, only to reunite 10 years later.

“When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world. Now we are both adults and feel balanced,” Burke previously told PEOPLE. “He’s such a great guy. He’s so normal, considering we’re in this crazy business. It’s so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He’s someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with.”

Burke has appeared in 21 seasons of DWTS, most recently with Fuller House actor Jaun Pablo Di Pace. She won back-to-back Mirror Ball trophies in Seasons 2 and 3 with Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images