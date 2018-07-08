‘DWTS’ Pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatoryd Celebrate Anniversary With Rare Wedding Vows Video

Dancing With The Stars pro dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Mergatroyd celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary by sharing a brief clip from their wedding day, including their vows.

Chmerkovskiy, 38, shared a clip of the scene on Instagram, alongside a sweet message to his wife.

“Before we did it in front of 300,” he wrote. “This was one of the most exciting days of my life! Everything felt very festive, I couldn’t take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was is if New York City herself was marrying us.”

Chmerkovskiy continued, “I can’t believe it’s been a year. I still can’t believe you chose me. I can’t believe I get to live this dream with you by my side for the rest of my life and I promise to earn every second of your love. I love you [Peta Murgatroyd]. Happy anniversary baby.”

In the first clip, Chmerkovskiy holds Murgatroyd’s hand as they exchange “I do”s. In the next clip, the wedding officiant wishes them luck before pronouncing them man and wife as Murgatroyd, 31, wears a grin from ear-to-ear. The two then share a long kiss while friends and family applaud.

Murgatroyd also shared a photo from their wedding day on her Instagram page.

“Today I married the man I fell in love with so many years ago. I knew he was the one,” Murgatroyd wrote. “There was something so electric between us that people will still tell me about to this day. I love you [Maks] this has been an incredible, outrageous year for us! I pray we are this happy for the rest of our lives. You’re everything I knew you were.”

During the wedding, Murgatroyd was not feeling all that well, since she drank too much during the rehearsal dinner.

“I think I forgot to eat . . . I think I got alcohol poisoning,” she told Us Weekly in March. “It was the worst timing… I couldn’t believe it happened.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy marred on July 8, 2017. The two started dating off and on in 2012 and became engaged in December 2015. They also have a son, Shai Aleksander, who was born in January 2017. The couple also toured with Chmerkovskiy’s brother, fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, 32.

There will soon be another wedding in the Chmerkovskiy family. Last month, Val and DWTS pro Jenna Johnson got engaged during a trip to Venice.

Val is a two-time DWTS champion, while Johnson has one herself after winning this Spring’s all-athlete season.

Chmerkovskiy won DWTS season 18 with Meryl Davis, and Murgatroyd has two championships herself. Hopefully the family has space on the mantle for those Mirror Ball trophies.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images