‘DWTS’ Fans Got Goosebumps Over This Perfectly Scored Routine

Frankie Muniz surprised the Dancing With the Stars viewership on Monday night with a stellar performance that made him the top-scoring celeb of the week.

Muniz and pro partner Witney Carson performed a contemporary routine set to Chase Holfelder’s cover of “Every Breath You Take” by The Police.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the Halloween number, Carson was sitting on her couch and Muniz was outside her window. He appeared to control her movements telepathically before entering into the house and leading her around the room with a frightful dance.

Up Next: The Internet Reacts to Lindsey Stirling Dancing Despite Her Injury

The stunning storytelling and execution wowed the audience and judges, who gave them a perfect score.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the number which gave them chills

See some of the reactions below.

Frankie and Whitney gave me chills during their dance! They killed it! #DWTS — @JulieARedmond (@JulieARedmond) October 31, 2017

Just got goosebumps watching Frankie and Whitney dance. So good!! #DWTS — Sarah Wedge (@Sarah_Smiles22) October 31, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.