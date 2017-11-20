Here’s How the ‘DWTS’ Finalists Are Preparing

We are just one night away from crowning a mirrorball champion on Dancing With the Stars! As part of DWTS‘ two-night season 25 finale, one couple from the final four will be eliminated Monday night (after each couple performs two dances, of course), which will leave the top three couples to head into Tuesday night’s episode.

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, Drew Scott and Emma Slater, and Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas will take the stage for their final performances Monday night. Monday’s dances include the redemption dance and the freestyle dance, and Tuesday’s dances include the repeat performance and the 24-hour fusion challenge.

During Tuesday’s live two-hour finale, the show will host its “Christmas Spectacular.”

Plus, for the first time ever, the voting system will allow fans to participate in an online-only live vote via ABC.com, at dwtsvote.abc.go.com and Facebook. The vote limit will be five votes per voting method and the voting window will be open for approximately five minutes. (The pros swear the show isn’t rigged, so getting your votes in might be more important than ever!)

Here’s the breakdown of Monday night’s performances.

Drew Scott & Emma Slater

Redemption: Paso Doble, “Get Ready” by Rayelle

Freestyle: “The Ding-Dong Daddy of the D-Car Line” by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson

Redemption: Foxtrot, “I Won’t Dance” by Frank Sinatra

Freestyle: “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold

Redemption: Charleston, “Bad Man” by Pitbull feat. Robin Thicke, Joe Perry & Travis Barker

Freestyle: “Puttin’ on the Ritz 2017″ (Jazzy Radio Mix)” by Taco feat. tomX

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas

Redemption: Quickstep, “Barflies at the Beach” by Royal Crown Revue

Freestyle: “Remember the Name” by Fort Minor feat. Styles of Beyond/”Palladio” by Escala (Medley)

Monday night is filled with guest performances — more specifically, Pitbull and Fifth Harmony (whose Normani Kordei finished third on DWTS last season) will be singing their latest single, “Por Favor.” Plus, Julianne Hough will return to the ballroom as a guest judge — and will also perform a “very meaningful” dance. Pro Mark Ballas and his wife/musical partner BC Jean will perform as Alexander Jean.

For Tuesday night’s dances, the remaining three couples will choose their favorite dance from the season to repeat. The 24-hour fusion challenge requires the remaining pairs to fuse together two contrasting dance styles. And yep, you guessed it — they will have less than 24 hours to rehearse the routine.

Additionally, all 13 of this season’s couples will reunite for Tuesday night’s opening number. There will also be performances by Nick Lachey, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsey Stirling and Becky G, and Jordan Fisher and Debbie Gibson.

Finalist Fankie Muniz told Entertainment Tonight that no matter what happens, he’s happy.

“It’s incredible,” Frankie said. “Just the fact that we made it to the finals, like, no matter what happens from now, just the fact that I got to experience as many dances as everyone else, like, that makes me happy. Because I love this, and I would be sad to be going home right now. This is awesome, I love it.”

Last week, Muniz called DWTS “my favorite show I’ve ever been apart of.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @witneycarson