‘DWTS’ Fans Weigh in After Sharna Burgess Defects to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Dancing With the Stars fans are split after Sharna Burgess left the show for So You Think You Can Dance. The choreographer jumped ship from one dancing show to another this week along with Artem Chigvintsev, and some viewers see it as the ultimate betrayal. Others are excited to see the dancers branch out.

Burgess revealed her new job on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. She talked to fans through her phone as she headed to rehearsal for So You Think You Can Dance, after years of working on the rival show over on ABC. She also outed Chigvintsev, revealing that they are working together on Fox.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m about to head to my second rehearsal for So You Think You Can Dance because yes, I’m choreographing this week,” she said. “But guess what, it’s not just me. I am choreographing with Artem. We have teamed up and we are doing a routine for So You Think. I can’t tell you what it is. I can’t tell you who it’s with, but I can tell you it’s a lot of fun and that you definitely shouldn’t miss out on it.”

As the news spread, fans had some strong feelings on social media. Many took to Instagram and Twitter, revealing how they felt about the move for Burgess, Chigvintsev and the shows in general. For a lot of people, there was no point in tuning in to Dancing With the Stars anymore.

“A season without [Sharna Burgess]?” one fan wrote. “HOW DARE YOU [Dancing With the Stars].”

“I can’t wait until the season premier of DWTS in 2 weeks, but it won’t feel the same without seeing [Artem Chigvintse] and [Sharna Burgess],” added another, “they are amazing.”

No Sharna Burgess on this upcoming season of #DWTS???? pic.twitter.com/Jz2tR3euvs — Raven. (@RavenRocks_) August 21, 2019

On the flip side, others were excited to see some drastic change in Dancing With the Stars, especially after so many similar seasons. Some even thought that it created a chance for more performers to rise to the top.

“I really don’t have to hear ‘Sharna Burgess – reigning champion’ this season…” one fan marveled.

Burgess, at least, seems to dealing with her change of employment well. The dancer is not dwelling on the past, but moving on, eager for the next challenge. On Aug. 2, she posted one note to fans on Instagram stating her thanks to Dancing With the Stars.

i really dont have to hear “sharna burgess – reigning champion” this season… pic.twitter.com/R7MBiKgA5I — carlos (@witlocrikey) August 21, 2019

“What an incredible almost 12 months of new adventures, new challenges, being outside my comfort zone and realizing the things I am capable of,” she wrote. “It has been thrilling, terrifying, satisfying, soul feeding and dream making. … When I reflect I can’t help but be grateful for [DWTS] and for the opportunity it gives me to grow, learn, and create for all of you guys to make you smile, cry and laugh. To work with someone and get to show them how to share their story through dance like I’ve known my whole life. It’s beautiful, it’s a gift and I treasure it. I treasure the life DWTS has given me. A life I couldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams.”



Dancing with the Stars Season 28 starts on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The SYTYCD Season 16 finale airs on Fox the same night.