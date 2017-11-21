Erin Andrews Committed an Embarrassing Blooper on ‘DWTS’

Well.. (Turn up the volume)

Drew and Enema ladies and gents… Must be a blow out performance coming up!! #dwts pic.twitter.com/Ia1uHeo9Q5 — Rachel V. (@Rachelinez07) November 21, 2017

Erin Andrews committed an unfortunate blooper during Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, and fans are freaking out about it.

As she was recapping the night’s scores, the DWTS co-host accidentally called pro dancer Emma Slater “Enema.”

“Drew [Scott] and ‘Enema’ are at the bottom with 36,” Andrews said.

A small verbal error typically isn’t much to worry about, but calling Slater the name of a rectal medical procedure was a bit too much to gloss over.

“Drew and ‘Enema’ ladies and gents,” one fan wrote. “Must be a blow out performance coming up!”

See some of the reactions below.

Did Erin Andrews just call Emma Slater Enema? #DWTS#oopsies — Cheryl Carlson (@ANormalMom) November 21, 2017

I even rewinded it to make sure I heard it right 😄 — Carolyn D. (@CarolynRocks) November 21, 2017

Did Erin Andrews just call Emma #enema on National TV? #DWTS — Joni Cola Krause (@JoJo_2211) November 21, 2017

I heard it too!!!!! — Julia Moroney (@juliamoroney) November 21, 2017

Dancing With the Stars’ season finale will air Tuesday at at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.