Erin Andrews Committed an Embarrassing Blooper on ‘DWTS’

Erin Andrews committed an unfortunate blooper during Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, and fans are freaking out about it.

As she was recapping the night’s scores, the DWTS co-host accidentally called pro dancer Emma Slater “Enema.”

Drew [Scott] and ‘Enema’ are at the bottom with 36,” Andrews said.

A small verbal error typically isn’t much to worry about, but calling Slater the name of a rectal medical procedure was a bit too much to gloss over.

“Drew and ‘Enema’ ladies and gents,” one fan wrote. “Must be a blow out performance coming up!”

See some of the reactions below.

Dancing With the Stars’ season finale will air Tuesday at at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

