‘DWTS’ Elimination Predictions

Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars marks season 25’s semifinals and will send one pair packing before the show’s big finale.

The final five pairs left in competition are Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott and Emma Slater, Malcom in the Middle‘s Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, Broadway star Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, violinist Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, and ESPN personality Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Each pair will dance two routines on Monday’s live episode before one is sent home. The celeb at the bottom of the leader board and most likely to go home is Drew Scott, who received particularly low scores for his waltz during last week’s Trio Night.

However, the last time Scott earned the lowest score from the judges, he rallied enough fan support to be saved from elimination that two higher-scoring competitors, Vanessa Lachey and Nikki Bella, were sent home in a surprise double elimination.

If Scott is able to rally that same fan support, the celeb most likely to go home instead of him would be Arlen, who has the second-lowest score and sits just above Scott on the leader board.

With so-so scores from the DWTS judges, Arlen, too, has relied on fan support; after battling a nearly-fatal illness and re-gaining the use of her legs after being paralyzed for 10 years, the 23-year-old Olympic winner’s story has inspired many a fan vote during season 25.

GoldDerby.com‘s users are calling for Scott to be eliminated with a 60 percent chance of going home. They have Arlen at a 27 percent chance of being eliminated.

Longtime DWTS viewers will remember that fan support goes a long way in this competition; last year, fan favorite and former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross made it over U.S. gymnast Simone Biles into the final three, despite lackluster scores from the judges.

So while there’s still a chance we’ll see Scott again next Monday, odds are we’ll be telling him and Slater goodbye come 10:00 Monday night.

