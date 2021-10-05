‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Another Celeb After Britney Spears Night

Dancing With The Stars celebrated Britney Spears all night, but someone still had to be sent home. Every celebrity danced to a song from the Queen of Pop’s catalog, just a few days after Spears’ latest court victory in her conservatorship battle. At the end of the episode, Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov became the second dance team sent home.

The night kicked off with a surprising announcement from host Tyra Banks. Judge Derek Hough was unable to attend the episode because he had a “potential” COVID exposure. Hough is fully vaccinated and tested negative, but he skipped the show out of an abundance of caution. Therefore, the contestants’ final scores were based on the ratings from remaining judges Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba.

The show began with Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten earning a 24/30 for their Cha-cha-cha to “Circuis.” Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach earned a 19/30 for their Tango to “Piece of Me.” Christine Chiu and Pasha Paskov then impressed the judges with their Paso doble to “Stronger,” picking up a 21/30 score. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson unsurprisingly continued to do well, scoring a 24/30 for their Argentine tango to “…Baby One More Time.”

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong earned a 21/30 for their Tango to “Womanizer.” Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess also had a Tango on tap, earning a 19/30 for their dance to “Till the World Ends.” Molora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev picked up a 23/30 score for their Cha-cha-cha to “(You Drive Me) Crazy.” Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko earned a 22/30 for an impressive Tango to “Toxic.” Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater did a little better this week with their Sala to “Outrageous” and received a 20/30, while Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy earned a 24/30 for their Tango to “Hold It Against Me.” Inaba thought Giannulli’s dance was the best of the night.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke became the first-ever dancing duo to have a live dance outside the ballroom counted for the competition. The two tested positive for breakthrough cases of the coronavirus last week. During last week’s episode, the judges based their score on a pre-recorded rehearsal tape. They still advanced to Spears Night though, and chose to perform a Jazz dance to “Gimme More,” earning an 18/30. Incredibly, they tried to pull off the dance from separate locations.

After that, Suni Lee and Sasha Farber danced a Foxtrot to “I’m a Slave 4 U,” picking up a 21/30 score. Matt James and Lindsay Arnold earned a 20/30 for their Tango to “Scream & Shout.” The last dance of the night was from Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson, who earned a 22/30 for their Salsa to “Oops!… I Did It Again.” At the end of the night, Chiu and Moore were the bottom two stars. Inaba and Tonioli chose to save Moore, but Goodman said he would have saved Chiu. Fans can tune in next week on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see which teams will move one step closer to winning the Season 30 Mirror Ball Trophy.