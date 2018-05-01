‘DWTS’ Fans Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is Too Old to Compete

Kareem Abdul-Jabaar is one of the oldest competitors in Dancing With the Stars history, and some viewers just think his age should disqualify him.

The basketball icon is 71-years-old, making him the oldest on the current DWTS season. He is partnered with the previous pro winner, Lindsay Arnold, who choreographed an elaborate routine on Monday night’s episode.

It began with Arnold on a large stool to get on Abdul-Jabaar’s level, being as he is several feet taller than her. A chorus of dancers then broke out in an elaborate routine as the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient made simple moves.

While everyone seems to love Abdul-Jabaar’s personality, many viewers just think he is too old to keep up. Some think he will not last long, with some even predicting he would be the first to go.

“It’s absurd to expect 71 yr old, 7’2” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to compete with a 20 something figure skater on Dancing With The Stars,” viewer Frank Shiner wrote. “I mean come on really?”

Viewer Thomas Duffy added, “Kareem Abdul Jabbar got old. He can’t dance but it was a cute number. Expect him to go first.”

However, Abdul-Jabbar did not go home on Monday night. The NBA legend was not even in the bottom three for elimination.

That is most likely due to the chorus of support he has due to his personality and sports fame.

“I don’t care how old Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is, I’m voting for him,” one viewer wrote.

Another viewer added, “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is an Amazing Individual! 7ft. 71 yrs old, with moves like that!!? Wow!

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

