‘DWTS’ Champ Bobby Bones Pushes His Supporters to Vote for Lauren Alaina on Finale Night

Dancing With the Stars will crown a new winner during Monday’s live season finale. Before the show kicks off, though, the reigning champion has something to say. Bobby Bones, who was broiled in controversy over fan voting during his winning run, gave one last shoutout on his Instagram before he has to hand over the Mirrorball Trophy to one of the final four teams.

“Tonight, I will hand over my title of ‘current best dancer in the world baby!!!’ I hope all the finalists are healthy. And good luck to all of them, but mostly Lauren,” Bones wrote. “She’s the only dancer in the finals with no dance experience. So I’m so proud of her for taking this on. And getting to the finals . Now it’s time to close the door! Lets bring that mirrorball to Nashville! Lets all vote/text for Lauren tonight.”

From the beginning, Bones has been a strong supporter of Alaina, even professing her as his favorite during an episode earlier in the season. He also stopped by one of her pop-up DWTS shows in Nashville.

He shared prior to the show that Alaina came to him for advice and used him to calm herself down as she grew quite nervous in the build-up for the season. He also took credit for her being on the show.

“I have been getting a lot of ‘Can you talk?’ texts from her,” Bones said to One Country. “She is struggling. She is very emotional. But she’s going to be great. She is just so lovable.”

In a separate interview with Country Now, he pointed to her having no dance background like he did prior to going on the show and that he’s done all he could to prepare as much as he could.

“I have given her about a thousand hours of advice,” he explained. “She calls me about every night now, which is fantastic. I’m like, ‘Lauren, whatever you need, anytime.’ She’s taken me up on that.”

Bones was, arguably, the most controversial winner in the show’s 27 seasons. He and his partner, Sharna Burgess, had some of the lowest scores throughout the competition but because of his huge backing from the country industry, the fan voting continued to go his way.

He was well aware that he didn’t win because of his talent, saying, “I’m not here because of my scores,” the country radio host said. “I’m here because of my people.”

Dancing With The Stars will air its finale at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.