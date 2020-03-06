‘DWTS’ Favorite Brooke Burke Officially a Single Woman, Divorce From David Charvet Finalized

Former Dancing With The Stars contestant and co-host Brooke Burke and actor David Charvet are officially single. Their divorce has been finalized, almost two years after Burke filed for divorce. The couple married in 2011 and have two children, Heaven Rain, 13, and Shaya Braven, 12.

The divorce proceedings were amicable, as they agreed to an even 50/50 split on physical and legal custody of their children, TMZ reported Thursday. The couple also agreed to evenly split all expenses for their children and will not pay child support.

Burke will get their home in Malibu and a condo in Santa Monica, while Charvet gets a Malibu home as well. They will layer split up their art collection, but Burke will keep ownership of two fitness companies. Charvet will keep other companies, including Malibu Stone and Building Materials.

The couple also agreed to not pay each other spousal support, and they already split up their bank accounts.

This was the second marriage for Burke, 48. She was previously married to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher from 2001 to 2005. Fisher and Burke share two daughters, Sierra Sky, 17, and Neriah Fisher, 20.

As for Charvet, 47, this was his first marriage. He is best known for playing Matt Brody on Baywatch and Craig Field on Melrose Place.

In an April 2018 essay for Modern Mom, Burke said she believed the divorce was a “positive change,” and assured fans there was nothing “scandalous” about their split.

“Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so,” Burke wrote. “We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons,” she later continued. “It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change. I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love.”

Burke was most recently linked to real estate Scott Rigsby. In August 2019, the two were seen kissing at a Malibu beach.

Burke is best known for winning Dancing With The Stars Season 7 in 2008, and return to co-host the show from 2010 to 2013. She appeared as a contestant on The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017 and played herself in a 2016 episode of Jane the Virgin.

Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images