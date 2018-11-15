‘DWTS’: Bobby Bones Says Relationship With Partner Sharna Burgess is Like a ‘3-Month Marriage’

Dancing With The Stars finalist Bobby Bones and his professional dance partner Sharna Burgess see their partnership on the reality competition series as a sort-of marriage.

The pair is one of four couples set to compete in the upcoming season finale next week, opening up about how dedicated they have become to their rehearsals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have some rehearsals that are a lot of fun and we dance all the way through it, and we have some rehearsals where we want to kill each other on the show,” Burgess told PEOPLE ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday. “It’s like we’re in a marriage — we’re in a three-month marriage.”

Bones admitted during the interview that he was surprised how far he has made it in the competition.

“I’m not the best dancer,” the on-air radio personality said. “It’s all [Sharna], I just hold on tight.”

Burgess, however said that there is nothing she would change about her dance partner this season.

“I don’t want to change any of Bobby’s quirks,” she told the outlet. “I think all of them make him awesome right down to when he dances with his mouth wide open and with his eyes looking up to the sky.”

Burgess also said that while she didn’t like when the radio host did the Floss during a performance earlier this year, the move has grown on her.

“I didn’t like that at first,” she said. “It took me by surprise. But now, I’m into it.”

Bones and Burgess walked the red carpet together ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. The pair will compete against model Alexis Rea and pro Alan Bernsten, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro Key Motsepe and Zombies actor Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson in Monday’s season finale of Dancing With the Stars.

Ahead of the semi-finals, Bones opened up about giving it all he has to make sure his routines were perfect. His performances did not receive the best scores of the night, but did show tremendous progress.

“We’re just going to wake up in the morning and go back to work, really,” Bones told On the Red Carpet last week. “That’s what it is to us. We’re excited to be able to move on, and that our people put us here, and we just want to represent for them. So we’re going to work harder. We’re going to keep working, because we didn’t get here because of my feet. She’s got me to a place, and they’ve got me to a place, and now we’ve got to close the shop down.”

Bones will not be leaving reality television for too long, as he will join the next season of American Idol as an in-house mentor.

The Dancing With the Stars finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET. American Idol returns in 2019 to ABC.