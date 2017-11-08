Duggars Praised for Heartfelt Response to Texas Mass Shooting

A statement from the Duggar family calling for prayer after Sunday’s mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas was, for many, just what they needed in this time of tragedy.

Sunday, 26 people were killed and 20 others injured when a domestic terrorist entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas with firearms and combat gear.

The majority of the conservative independent Baptist family live in Arkansas, but daughter Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo lives in Laredo, Texas, about 200 miles southwest of the tragic site.

Tuesday, on the family’s Facebook page, the Counting On cast members sent their “hearts and prayer” to the families of Sunday’s victims.

“We are still shocked by the tragedy in the Texas church shooting,” they wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of those who lost their lives, the injured and all the sweet people of Sutherland Springs Baptist Church. It is during times like this that we need to draw close to God for comfort and strength. We will continue to pray for this community and pray for our country.”

Many in the comments also offered up their prayers, but some fans were more specific in what they were praying for.

“Praying for gun control so that way this can stop happening,” someone commented.

“It’s times like this guns laws should be bought in,” one woman said.

“It’s time churches come together as united front,” another said. “My sincere thoughts and prayers are with families who lost loved one or injured.”