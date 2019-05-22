Duggar Fans Think They’ve Discovered Joy-Anna’s Baby’s Gender Based off Her Caption

Counting On star Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and husband Austin Forsyth just may be thinking pink if fan speculation proves to be correct.

Fans of the couple were sent down a rabbit hole on Monday after the expecting mom took to Instagram to debut the first photo of her baby bump, and while the image certainly drew plenty of “oohs” and “aahhs,” it was Duggar’s caption that got the rumor mill turning.

“Loving the “Chloe” dress from [Bates Sisters’ Boutique]!” the TLC reality star star captioned the slideshow of images. “It is so comfy and is perfect for this spring weather!! Y’all have got to check out their page. They have a huge variety of options to choose from!!”

Although an apparent promotion for Bates Sisters’ Boutique, some fans believed that the reality TV star had offered up a very subtle clue regarding her baby’s gender with the mention fo the specific “Chloe” dress she wore.

“I hope ‘Chloe’ was a hunt for the gender,” one person commented.

“Is ‘Chloe’ a hint?” another fan asked.

“That baby is a girl,” added a third.

“You are going to have a girl,” another wrote.

“Yes girl! So exciting!” yet another person chimed in.

“Oh girl! I am so convinced y’all are having a girl now!” one fan commented.

Currently, it is not known whether the little Duggar baby on the way is a boy or a girl, as the couple gave no hints in their pregnancy announcement earlier this month.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” their May 1 announcement read. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

The couple once again remained mum about their baby’s sex when sharing an ultrasound video just a week after the pregnancy announcement.

As is tradition in the Duggar family, it is likely that fans will not know for sure whether the couple is expecting a baby boy or girl until the official birth announcement, which is expected to be made via the Duggar family blog.

Duggar and Forsyth are expected to welcome their child in October. The baby will join their 14-month-old son Gideon, whom they welcomed in February of 2018.