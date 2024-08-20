Jana Duggar Moving Away From Family's Home State After Marrying Stephen Wissman

Jana Duggar is ready for a fresh start. The Counting On star, who was born and raised in Arkansas, will be relocating to Nebraska with her new husband, Stephen Wissman. Of their move, Duggar excitedly revealed: "He has a little house we bought that we've been fixing up and getting pulled together, and so that's been fun."

The newlyweds recently enjoyed a "classic and elegant" ceremony, as shared exclusively with PEOPLE. Like Duggar, Wissman comes from a big family. He's one of 13! Their union isn't the first between the two families as Duggar's brother, Jeremiah, is married to Stephen's sister, Hannah.

The happy couple dated briefly a few years ago before a split, but they remained friends and "talked to each other on and off over the years." they reconnected earlier this year and knew they were right for each other. "It was like, 'What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other,' " she said. Wissmann proposed on June 15. "I haven't always understood what the bigger picture is, but I know that God knows what is best for all of us. And so for me, it's getting married later," she explained.

"It definitely looks different. I think that's been the biggest thing, the comparison of the younger ones, going through a relationship," she continued. "I mean, I've watched all them walk through that, and then now me walking through this, and it is different, but we are older. We are in a different stage of life. We're a little bit more established, so we're a little bit more stubborn, but it's good. We're learning. We're growing. And it's been different, but it is been so sweet."

More than anything, she's excited to journey through life with her new husband. "Just doing life together with Stephen and being together," she gushed. "It's been a challenge being long distance, so I think just being together, being able to just have someone that you do everyday life. It's a sweet time that I've hoped for and wanted for a while."