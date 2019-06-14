Duggar Family Responds to Grandma Mary’s Accidental Drowning: ‘Really Touched by the Outpouring of Support’

The Duggar family has spoken out after revealing that Grandma Mary Duggar had died of an accidental drowning at the age of 78.

The Washington County Coroner announced Wednesday the Duggar family matriarch’s cause of death, telling press: “Mary Duggar died of an accidental drowning in her swimming pool at her home in Springdale, Arkansas, on June 9. It appears she slipped and fell into the pool resulting in her drowning.”

A rep for the Counting On family opened up to Us Weekly Thursday, saying: “Grandma Duggar has had two strokes over the last year and some other medical issues and it’s our understanding that Grandma Duggar had slipped and fallen and passed by the time her daughter found her in the pool,” the statement read.

“We’ve been really touched by the outpouring of support and more than a thousand people referred to her as America’s grandma which is a title we hadn’t even given her,” they added.

Radar Online previously reported that a 911 call was made on Sunday for a “possible drowning” at Mary’s home in Springdale, Arkansas. The outlet wrote the call came in at 4:37 p.m.

“Call came in of a possible drowning at [address redacted]..that’s [address redacted]. Big house in the back … older woman, 14 echo — unconscious. Medics are responding,” the dispatcher reportedly said in the call obtained by the outlet.

The Duggar family confirmed news of Grandma Mary’s passing on Facebook with a lengthy and emotional post.

“Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death,” the statement read. “Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”

Several members of the family, including Jill (Duggar) Dillard took to social media to honor their grandmother.

“My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many!” she wrote alongside a photo of her sons, Israel, 4, and Samuel, 23 months, sitting on Mary’s lap. “Grandma, you are greatly missed by all who knew you! She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!! #maryduggar #rip #grandmaduggar #safeinthearmsofjesus.”