Duggar Family Shares Snap of Joy-Anna and Her ‘Precious’ Baby Bump

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is ready to pop any day now, and it’s safe to assume her family is definitely looking forward to their newest bundle of joy.

In an Instagram post shared Jan. 3, the Duggar family took to their official Counting On page to share a snapshot of their 20-year-old daughter and sister, Joy-Anna, who is expecting her first with husband, Austin Forsyth.

“Glowing Joy and her precious baby bump,” the caption read, featuring the Duggar daughter and her husband.

While it’s unclear when the image was originally shot, some in the comments section speculated it was summer and a device to trick fans about her pregnancy date. For months, Joy-Anna and Austin have been very secretive about their pregnancy, leading many to believe the 20-year-old’s behavior about the subject paired with shotgun wedding rumors were in direct conflict with the family’s conservative views.

Since it was originally announced that she and Forsyth were expecting just three months after her wedding, a date that was pushed from October 2017 to May 2017 without any explanation, fans have been confused as to whether or not she has already had the child.

The Duggar family has conservative beliefs that do not allow for kissing before marriage, let alone sex before marriage. Friends of the family have defended her bump in the past, saying that the mom-to-be is simply carrying her baby differently.