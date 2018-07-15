All the Times Duggar Women Have Clapped Back at Haters

The Duggar daughters of Counting On may seem innocent, but in the face of criticism, their ability to clap back is unrivaled.

The Duggar family of TLC faces a lot of criticism from both fans and haters alike. And while some people disagree with the family on larger issues such as their strict religious beliefs and political views, others can’t stop picking on the family over tiny things like the way they dress and run their households.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And while living your life in the public eye can come with the expectation of scrutiny, that doesn’t mean the Duggar daughters can’t fight back against what they see as unfair hate.

Keep scrolling to see how Joy-Anna, Jill, Jessa and Jinger have hit back against the haters.

On training

One of the biggest issues people have with the Duggars is their alleged use of a childrearing tactic known as training, which some people have said is a little too close to how people would treat their dog to be used on kids.

But when an Instagram follower accused Jessa Seewald,married to Ben Seewald and mother to Spurgeon and Henry, of treating her kids like dogs, she responded with a burn captured by InTouch Weekly.

“We train for occupations, we train for jobs, we hire personal trainers for fitness… and we train/teach our kiddos in right behavior in the hopes that we will grow up to be caring, thoughtful, responsible adults,” she said. “But I agree – dogs are not humans. Thank you for making that distinction.”

Dirty Laundry

Jessa’s parenting skills weren’t the only thing to come under fire on social media. In October, when Jessa was shamed for having a messy house, the mother-of-two shared an entire photo gallery of her home on Instagram, pairing it with a rant about valuing time with your children over a clean house.

In part, she wrote, “Some of y’all may be thinking, ‘C’mon now, it only takes a few min to dust or wipe down a mirror…’ I know, it is so. My reminder today has been that the same is true of the needs of the little people in our lives.”

Fans loved it, and many praised her for the clap back in the comments.

Joy-Anna’s “shotgun” wedding

Duggar fans went into full conspiracy theory mode about Joy-Anna’s first pregnancy with husband Austin Forsyth after the two moved their wedding from October to May last year and welcomed son Gideon at the end of February.



Many fans thought there was no way the couple had kept true to their word to not have sex until after they tied the knot, and spammed her social accounts with their theories.

Joy-Anna never addressed the controversy itself, but did shut down people with a simple photo of herself, still pregnant, at Christmas. Pictures are worth a thousand words.

Jinger’s baby bump

Duggar shamers love to comment about the size of the daughter’s baby bumps, and whether they deem them too small or too big, no one seems to be able to keep their opinions to themselves.

When fans were shaming pregnant Jinger Vuolo for having a bump they thought was too small, she shut them down by showing off her baby bump at 25 weeks.

Single Lady Life

With all her sisters who are of age married and having babies, fans have often zeroed in on 28-year-old Jana Duggar, who is still single and living at home with her parents and younger siblings.

Rumors about why Jana is still living the single life have swirled about on the internet for years. Jana’s response? According to an interview on TLC, “I’m just not out to get married to the first one who comes along.”

Shade towards her sisters? Maybe. An epic clapback? Definitely.

Bottle Burn

Jessa shut down mommy shamers preemptively when posting an adorable photo of son Spurgeon with a bottle in his mouth.

“How’s this for a little *SeeThroughSaturday*,” she captioned the photo. “That’s my boy! Yes, he’s 22 months old. Yes, he drinks water from a sippy cup, and yes, he still prefers to drink much of his milk/kefir from his bottle–especially before nap/bedtime. (TBH, I wish he wouldn’t have weaned himself early, and would’ve [breastfed] till 2. There, I said it.?) . So there ya have it. If you are experiencing anxiety over this, please share all your wisdom and perfect parenting advice in the comments section below.”

Enough said!

Coffee clapback

Jessa continued to prove she was the Duggar queen of the clapback when she posted this photo of her 8-month-old son, Henry, sitting in her car, drinking what was left of her Starbucks drink.



“Where is the car seat?” one fans asked. While another wrote, “Henry is adorable but I am concerned he is sitting in a car and not in a car seat.”

Others were focused on the coffee drink Henry had a sip of.



“What parent gives their child coffee?” one wrote. “You need to advance for your age.”



That accusation appeared to put Jessa over the edge, and she responded, “He not only drinks coffee, but he also drives the car. What can I say–he’s advanced for his age!”

Breaking the rules

Jill Dillard rarely claps back in such a savage way, but she definitely let fans know that she didn’t care what they think of her shortly after husband Derick Dillard was fired from the show for saying transphobic things about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

Soon after the controversy came to its peak, Jill took to Instagram to show off her brand new nose piercing and show off her rebellious side.

Photo credit: TLC