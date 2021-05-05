'Duck Dynasty' Star Willie Robertson Gets Candid About Kneeling for National Anthem After Talks With NFL Players

✖

Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson recently got candid about his stance on kneeling for the National Anthem, after having a talk with some NFL players. Over on his Facebook Watch series, At Home with the Robertson's, the Duck Commander CEO sat down with some professional football stars to discuss the kneeling protest. He invited American football long snapper and United States Army Green Beret Nate Boyer; Arian Foster, former running back for the Houston Texans; and Michael Thomas, wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints to join him.

Robertson confessed to Fox News that he wondered if the silent kneeling protest, which was sparked by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick back in 2016, was a "powerful protest" or "disrespectful to the military." He explained that he "felt like the flag should really bring us together" but that, to him, the kneeling "feels a little un-American." However, after his conversation with the NFL pros, Robertson said that the talk "was really eye-opening," and he now "can understand it better."

"At what point is it appropriate to make your point? I just kind of wanted to dig into that," Robertson said, referring to engaging in the controversial topic. "I would hope we could see the flag and realize even in our differences that it kind of pulls us together although, we see maybe it doesn’t. I’ll still stand [during the National Anthem] cause that’s what I’m going to do and just because someone -- especially our guests that came in -- just because they don’t doesn’t make me dislike or hate them at all.

Willie Robertson debates protest kneeling at NFL games with players: 'Feels a little un-American'https://t.co/itxdNhtP7u — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 27, 2021

During the episode, Thomas, who is a Black man, explained that he feels strongly that all NFL players, regardless of their race, have a responsibility to comment on the injustice facing the Black community. "When it comes to issues in the African American community, why can’t we be the leaders and the champions of that as well? And use our voice and platform and do it?"

Fox News pointed out that many viewers shared their thoughts on the matter in a comments section, and that, while there was a clear mix of opinions, most did feel strongly that the conversation was important. "Whether you support it or not, there needs to be dialogue," one user wrote. "I see no disrespect in taking a knee at sporting events, its getting too political," some else added.