‘Duck Dynasty’ Star’s Twin Babies Hospitalized After Being Born Early

Duck Dynasty‘s John Godwin is sharing an update on his grandchildren after his daughter Johanna’s twins suffered complications from an early birth.

Godwin shared his family’s big news on the Duck Call Room podcast’s Jan. 1 episode, revealing that his granddaughters, Cassandra and Isabella, were spending time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after being born in mid-December.

Godwin revealed that last month, Johanna developed symptoms of preeclampsia, a dangerous pregnancy complication that often comes with persistent high blood pressure, trouble with the kidneys or liver, fluid in the lungs, seizures or visual disturbances, according to the Preeclampsia Foundation.

Calling her mother with a blood pressure of 160/105, Johanna rushed to the hospital, where she hoped doctors would be able to postpone the birth of her twins until they were closer to full-term.

“She called at 5:30 the next morning, said, ‘Y’all need to get up here, y’all fixin’ to have grandkids,’” Godwin recalled.

The reality personality and his wife then rushed to the hospital — a trip made even speedier when Johanna called to reveal she was about to be taken into surgery. “She hit the flasher button, and I mashed on it. And we got there in 40 minutes,” Godwin recalled.

While they missed Johanna before she was taken back for surgery, the Godwins were thrilled to learn that Cassandra and Isabella had been born safely, although Johanna “had to have magnesium” and wasn’t able to hold her children for almost two days after their birth.

Now, Isabella and Cassandra are doing well in the NICU, with Johanna sharing a Facebook update on Dec. 28 that revealed the girls were “excelling in everything” and could possibly be ready to go home soon.

“Both are off cpap, light blankets, and feeding tubes!” she wrote. “We are working on eating and gaining weight, and monitoring their oxygen and hearts as they learn to do all the things they need to do to come home.”



“They are excelling in everything and we are hopeful that maybe we are looking at coming home very soon!” the new mom continued, adding, “Thanking everyone for continuing prayers and for the blessings God has given.”