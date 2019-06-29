‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Baptizes Daughter Sadie’s Fiance Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson’s fiancé Christian Huff celebrated a big milestone in their journey down the aisle. The Duck Dynasty star and Huff took to Instagram Friday to show the moments after Robertson’s father, Willie Robertson, performed a baptism on his daughter’s husband-to-be.

“what a day what a day. [Willie Robertson] thank you for your leadership and heart! Best decision of my life and the lord is so so kind to us,” Huff wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing photos of himself hugging Will before being submerged in the water.

Another photo showed the moments after, where Christian hugged Robertson while Willie looked on still in the water. The last photo showed the bride-to-be and Huff embracing and smiling as they checked footage from the emotional experience.

Fans of the reality television family took to the comments to congratulate him on the baptism, and playfully joke about the photos.

“That’s awesome dude. I was just baptized in the Jordan River a couple weeks ago, and it still hasn’t fully hit. I’d love to hear your testimony about this decision!!” one fan commented.

“Awesome! Also, I’m getting King Triton vibes from Little Mermaid in that 3rd photo,” another user wrote.

“Following Jesus with you forever. Love you Christian,” a third user commented.

Sadie also shared her own photo gallery of the special day, which left many fans swooning.

“I’m so proud of you. Best decision of your life [heart emoticon],” she wrote in the caption of the slideshow.

“Ok before I swiped, I just saw the pic of ya’ll hugging & the caption and I 100% thought you were saying “so proud of you (for choosing to marry me) Best decision of your life,” one fan commented.

“I guess we know dad likes him. That would have been the perfect time to get rid of him. Just hold him down. Congrats to you both,” another fan joked.

A third user wrote: “I just got baptized last week and it was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Robertson and Huff announced their engagement in early June after 10 months of dating. She announced the happy news with a video of the moment Huff got down on one knee.

“I screamed YES. so many words and so many pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good,” Sadie wrote on Instagram at the time.