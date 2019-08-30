The Deal Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Made With Wife Beth About Him Dating After Her Passing

It’s been over two months since Beth Chapman passed away, and now her husband Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman has opened up about the deal she made with him prior to her untimely death. While speaking with PEOPLE, 66-year-old Duane shared that he “probably will” date again.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While dating it something that Duane believes he will do again, he joked that his kids are not quite ready for it. “And I’m trying to tell them, I don’t know I can’t rent one you guys, I don’t know what to say,” he quipped. “But right now, they are like ‘dad!’”

The reality star went on to open up about how much it meant to him to see the fan response around Chapman’s passing.

“She had 30 million hits on her articles, that’s like unbelievable. So that means a lot. Your fans keep you going, keep you alive, keep you happy, are your friends that you meet, so that helped her a lot too, with the battle. And now it’s helping me with this battle,” he said.

Chapman’s death came while the family was busy filming the first season of their new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, which sees Duane and his bounty hunting crew tracking down some of the most wanted criminals in the United States. The reality star went on to share that fans will see the family endure Chapman’s illness and subsequent death in the show, and then they will see what Duane is like “without” her.

“Where mercy is shown, mercy is given, and I have a lot of mercy,” he explained. “But she isn’t here anymore. So this is going to be Dog without Beth, and she always told him, you better be lucky I’m with him, you’re lucky I’m here with him, cause he’s a maniac. And I am a good guy, I’m a good guy, and a all around slayer of dragons. I’m going slaying, brotha.”

Dog’s Most Wanted debuts Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET, on WGN America.

Photo Credit: WGN America