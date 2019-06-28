Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Reveals Rare Video of Late Wife Beth Singing Karaoke

Duane “Dog” Chapman is remembering the good times with wife Beth Chapman, who died Wednesday at the age of 51. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Twitter to share a fun memory of his late wife, who sang along and danced to “Perm” by Bruno Mars in a video clip.

“People have asked me.. What is something fans do not know about Beth… Here you go,” he captioned the video, tagging various Chapman family members, friends and co-stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the clip, Beth holds a microphone and sings and dances along enthusiastically while singing the chorus of the song. Fans immediately reacted to the post, sharing their love and support for her and Chapman.

“Thank you for sharing. May God be with you during your time of grief. Love and Hugs,” one Twitter user wrote.

“What a legend….. love this, Beth is a star in so many ways, who is now watching over all of you. Love and hugs to you,” another wrote.

“That’s beautiful. Thank you for sharing that with us. Big hugs guys,” someone else said.

“Wow! This video makes me smile. Such a fun woman,” another said.

Beth died Wednesday, June 26 at the age of 51 after being placed in a medically induced coma on Saturday night following a choking incident at her home in Hawaii. In 2017, she announced she was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer, but later that year was declared cancer-free after a 13-hour surgery to remove a mass. However, in 2018, doctors discovered during an emergency surgery that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs.

In spring 2019, Beth revealed that she was not undergoing chemotherapy treatments and that she had placed her full faith in God.

Chapman announced in an emotional tweet Wednesday that Beth “hiked the stairway to heaven.” He told Hawaii News Now about her last words, revealing that she spoke about her family prior to her death.

“When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more,’” he recalled. “And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

Speaking of her long battle, Dog told reporters that his wife was a fighter until the end.

“She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this,’” he said. “Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith,’” he continued. “She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps.”

“Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it,” he added. “And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step, I ain’t taking…’So go Bethy.”

Dog added that his “final words are Beth isn’t dead, she’s sleeping… I hope there is a God and if there is, I’m gonna see my honey again. That’s all we can do is hope.”